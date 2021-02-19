American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Software by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.