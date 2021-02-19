Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

COLD stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

