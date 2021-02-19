Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $10.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $224.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $23,625,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

