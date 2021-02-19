Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $33,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 418,171 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $12,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 279,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.