AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.