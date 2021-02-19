AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.