AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

AMN stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

