AmonD Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $801,600.75 and $56,022.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00601075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00084555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00035061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.00400285 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.