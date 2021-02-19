Amrita Ahuja Sells 14,073 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $270.85 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 429.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Square by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 459,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

