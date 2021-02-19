Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report $166.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.62 million and the highest is $170.10 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $172.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $663.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.16 million to $675.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $665.71 million, with estimates ranging from $664.52 million to $666.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $87.55 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,814,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

