Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.98 Million

Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post $263.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.07 million. HubSpot posted sales of $198.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

Shares of HUBS traded up $25.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.49. 550,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,523. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.40. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $543.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.