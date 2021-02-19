Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.11. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.