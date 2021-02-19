Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.60. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.