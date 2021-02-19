Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $1.13. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

