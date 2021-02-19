Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,728. The stock has a market cap of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.