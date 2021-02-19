Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

BIG traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $63.21. 15,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,116. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

