Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

BIG traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $63.21. 15,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,116. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.