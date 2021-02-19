Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $403.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.70 million and the lowest is $398.30 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

EWBC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 535,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

