Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,110,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 593,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $280.42. 933,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

