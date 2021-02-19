Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.