Analysts Issue Forecasts for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

