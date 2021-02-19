Analysts Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT at $19.75

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CGEN stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $859.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

