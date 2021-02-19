Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after buying an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 3,506,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,410. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

