Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$68.85

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Insiders sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 over the last quarter.

SLF stock opened at C$61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$65.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

