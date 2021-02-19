Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $49.17

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NOVA stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $461,010.00. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock valued at $296,840,916.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,219,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,628,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

