Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rush Street Interactive and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75 Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $26.69, suggesting a potential downside of 33.34%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Six Flags Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.29 $179.07 million $2.24 17.88

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82%

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

