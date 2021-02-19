Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $82.99 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Anaplan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.