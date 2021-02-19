AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

