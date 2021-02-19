Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $37,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. 65,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.