Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,304. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

