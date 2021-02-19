Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,649 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $45,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. CWM LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

