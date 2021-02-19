Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.87. 54,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

