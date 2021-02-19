Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,379 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $72,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.27. 16,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.90. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.74.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.