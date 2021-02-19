Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,878 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,878 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $84,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,616,000 after buying an additional 204,152 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in First American Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,584,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in First American Financial by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 651,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 151,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

