Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 19.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price traded up 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $27.25. 586,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 342,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Annovis Bio stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

