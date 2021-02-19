ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,461 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $4,266,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $394.44. 13,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.