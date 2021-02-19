Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of AR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 285,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,225,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

