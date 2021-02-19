Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.34% of AON worth $164,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AON by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in AON by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $227.26 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

