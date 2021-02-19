Aperio Group LLC Acquires 66,557 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.14 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

