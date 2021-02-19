Aperio Group LLC Buys 4,872 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.01 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,840. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

