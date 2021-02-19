Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $274.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $293.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

