Aperio Group LLC Has $18.48 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Genpact worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 21.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Genpact by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE:G opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

