Aperio Group LLC Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NYSE RS opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.