Aperio Group LLC Purchases 12,291 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE IP opened at $47.84 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.