Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and $2.95 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00252642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.56 or 0.03291733 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

