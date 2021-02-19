Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.15–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.7-82.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.62 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.64–0.6 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.30.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.