Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.86. 72,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.53 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,121.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

