Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $180.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock traded down $17.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -358.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Appian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Appian by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.