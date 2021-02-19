Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $129.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.