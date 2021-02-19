Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.