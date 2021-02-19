Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of AMAT traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,987,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

